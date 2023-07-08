Susan G. Wilbur BARRE — Susan G. Wilbur, 63, of Barre passed away on July 5th peacefully with her immediate family by her side. Born September 23rd, 1959, she was the daughter of late Alfred and Janet (Poirier) Carbonneau. After graduating from Spaulding High School in 1977, she pursued most of her years of employment within the nursing & hospice field. Susan loved spending time with her close family and her dog, Jillian. She loved to cook, bake, watch scary movies and decorate for every holiday. Susan is the survivor of her daughters Cassandra Grant, Sheena Lee and brother William (Billy) Carbonneau. She leaves behind 2 grandchildren: Paul & Maverick Clark & her 15-year-old fur companion, Jillian. There will be no calling hours or public service as Susan’s immediate family wishes to celebrate her life in private; remembering what a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend she was. The family would like to thank the staff of Central Vermont Medical Center for the love and care they showed for Susan, in addition to the support provided to her immediate family during her final days. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.