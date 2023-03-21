Susan E. Sayah WATERBURY — Susan Elizabeth Sayah (Sue) 74, a longtime Waterbury resident, passed away in the comfort of her family at The McClure Miller Respite House on Thursday March 16, 2023. Born in Montpelier on July 21, 1948, she was the daughter of the late James W. DeMasi and Elizabeth Jette DeMasi. Sue grew up in Northfield. She attended school in Northfield and was a 1966 graduate of Northfield High School.On May 13, 1967, Sue married Will Sayah of Waterbury. Sue and her husband raised four children. During the years Sue was raising her children, she worked part-time for many years at Waterbury Elementary School as a playground aide, substitute teacher and cafeteria worker. Sue worked for 20 years as Head Librarian for the Waterbury Town Library located in Waterbury Center. She also worked for Grenier's Home Bakery for nine years. Sue was a member of St. Andrew's Parish. She taught first communion and confirmation classes. She was also active with girl scout and boy scout troops in Waterbury for 37 years. Sue loved creating scrapbooks of her family as they grew up. She was also a voracious reader. Sue was very active and enjoyed line dancing, bowling, walking, swimming, and kayaking, but mostly she loved spending time with her family. She loved the ocean and spent time each summer in Old Orchard Beach, Maine with her family. Sue and her husband accompanied many grandchildren to Walt Disney World. They never missed an invite to play with their children and grandchildren and explore the wonders of Disney. Sue is loved and mourned by her husband of 55 years, Wilford Sayah of Waterbury Center, their children; Sheila Sayah and her partner Patrick Maher of Waterbury, Amy Sayah and her partner Jim Rice of Milton, Joseph Sayah and his wife Tonnya of Windham, Maine, and Douglas Sayah of Barre. Nine grandchildren; Whitney (Commo) and Wayne LaBree, Liza (Commo) and John Sikora, Adam and Joi Commo, Alexis Noel and partner Ryan Ogiela, James Noel, Joshua Sayah, Matthew Sayah and partner Jennifer Ashton, Jasmine Sayah, Spencer Sayah, and six great grandchildren; Mackenzie and Lukas Ladieu, Ace Sikora, Ellie LaBree, Ophelia and Reyna Sayah. Five sisters; Paula Ricker and her husband Rick of North Carolina, Mary Martin and her husband Brice of Brookfield, Pamela Ricker and her husband Michael of Northfield, Cathy Diego and her husband Mark of Northfield, Sarah McMullen and her husband Arne of Northfield; Four brothers; Michael DeMasi of Northfield, Jamie DeMasi of Northfield, Andrew DeMasi and his wife Gail of Munsonville, New Hampshire, Patrick DeMasi and his wife Tina of Northfield; Sister-in-law Tam DeMasi of Northfield. As well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Sue was predeceased by her brother Peter DeMasi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Friday March 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church Parish Hall. Friends may call at Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury on Thursday Evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no graveside services. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's memory to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. To send condolences online please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.