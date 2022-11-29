Susan Chadwick Christiansen BERLIN — Susan “Sue” Jean Chadwick Christiansen- On November 24, 2022 she passed away after her battle with dementia at the age of 78. Sue is survived by her husband Charles Christiansen and her two children Karsten Christiansen and Mary Kimbrell. She has four grandchildren Emily, Mackenzie, and Rogan Kimbrell, and Charles Eugene Christiansen. She is also survived by her two brothers Robert and Richard Chadwick. She was born April 13, 1944 in Dover, New Hampshire to the late Robert and Mary Chadwick. She graduated from Concord High School in 1962, and completed nursing school at Elliott Community Nursing School in Keene, NH in 1965. That same year she married Charles Christiansen. Sue worked as a Registered Nurse in various settings through the years, working predominantly in women’s health. She also owned a successful small business in downtown Montpelier as an electrologist. After her children were grown, she closed her business and she served in the Peace Corps in Jamaica working to improve women’s access to health care. Upon her return to the United States, she resumed working in home health until she finally retired. Many of Sue’s hobbies focused on adventure and testing her own physical limits. She was an avid runner, and ran many races through the years to include completion of two 100-mile ultramarathons. She loved the outdoors, and after retiring she solo hiked the entire Appalachian Trail. She was creative, enjoyed sewing, crafts, quilting, baking, and tending to her beautiful flower garden. She did them all well. Sue was a Christian, and prior to her battle with dementia enjoyed her time with the Bible. She received great support by praying with others throughout her life. She was a great friend, and a good listener. The family will be celebrating her life privately. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to https://appalachiantrail.org/get-involved/contribute/ in her memory.
