Susan Carolyn (Ferno) Heath RICHMOND, VA. — On May 22, 2020, Susan Carolyn Ferno Heath passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She was born on Dec. 25, 1940, the daughter of Herbert and Violet (Williamson) Ferno. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Fielder Fysh and husband Charles Fysh. She was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Ferno Lanctot. To all who knew her, she was loved, respected and adored, a kind, warm, beautiful spirit who embraced life with gusto. Her world revolved around her family and friends. She married the love of her life, Wayne Joseph Heath, in 1959. Together, they raised four wonderful children, Laurie, Randy, Jodi and Justin, and her love extended to each of their spouses, as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her niece, Amy Fielder Scribner. Sue loved her career with the State of Vermont. She became lifelong friends with many of her co-workers, enjoying their company long after retirement. She also had another love, her famous Boston Red Sox. If there was a #1 Fan, it would be Sue. She often thought the coaches and owners should be consulting her. For Sue, traditions were important. She was a patriot who loved her country. She was proud to be from the state of Vermont. And she had very strong opinions about maple syrup. She was a feminist, steadfast in her convictions. She valued all cultures and disavowed injustice of any kind. She spoke her mind and never apologized for her beliefs. Sue’s starring role in life happened when she became a grandmother. Throughout the years, she welcomed Jacob, Benjamin, David, Matthew, Mary Kathryn, Abbey, Grace, Sawyer and Rowan. She had the good fortune to become a great-grandmother to Eli Joseph and Harper Rose. She loved them fiercely, passing on so much of her strength, love of baseball, and the importance of family. The family will gather later this summer in Vermont to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Jimmy Fund or Addison County Home Health and Hospice would especially please Sue.
