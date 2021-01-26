Susan (Brewer) Kerr BARRE CITY — Susan Mary (Brewer) Kerr, 80, of Countryside Drive in Barre, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Heaton Woods Nursing Home in Montpelier, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Susan was born in Albany, New York, to Elizabeth (Stevens) Brewer and Philip E. Brewer. She grew up in Schenectady, New York, and attended Vermont College in Montpelier, Vermont, at the age of 19. She then met the love of her life, Robert J. Kerr Jr. Susan and Robert married on Aug. 27, 1960, and made their home in Montpelier. After their second child was born, they moved to Barre. Bob and Sue were inseparable and would always be seen together at their favorite restaurants. Susan is survived by her adoring husband, Robert, of 60 years; and her sister, Sarah (Brewer) Horton of Oswego, New York. She is also survived by her daughter, Laurie Anne (Kerr) Lavigne and husband Ernest Lavigne of Berlin, Vermont; and a son, Robert Philip Kerr and wife Amy (Downing) Kerr of Barton, Vermont. She also leaves three adored grandsons, Jacob Lavigne and Shawn and Bradey Kerr. Susan was predeceased by both her parents; a teenage sister, Rebecca; and a granddaughter, Sara Maria Kerr. Susan was much loved and will be missed by many. Memorial contributions in Susan's memory can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. Private services and burial will take place at a future date. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.