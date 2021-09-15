Stuart “Sarge” Kennedy MONTPELIER — Stuart J. “Sarge” Kennedy, formerly of Montpelier, died at his home in Why, Arizona, on Aug. 24, 2021. Born on July 28, 1943, he was the son of the late James and Stella (Beaton) Kennedy. Stuart grew up in the Rockbridge area of Moretown, Vermont. He graduated from Waterbury High in 1962. Shortly after graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Florida for four years. Following his honorable discharge, he enrolled in the Vermont Police Academy. He was employed by the Montpelier Police Department, retiring as Sergeant. Stuart married Linda Jerome in 1972. They divorced several years later. Together, they had a son. Stuart was well-known and fondly thought of wherever he went. He leaves behind many friends and even more stories. Known for his quick wit and fast driving, Stuart was an independent thinker and a free spirit. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 59. He was also a member of AA to which he proudly attributed his 30+ years of sobriety. After retiring from the MPD, Stuart moved to Why, Arizona. There, he enjoyed simple pleasures like driving his 2002 black Camaro in the desert, discovering bargains at lawn sales, rock collecting with his son, traveling to local attractions, and grilling a great steak. Stuart was known in both states for his unique manner of paying for small purchases with the seldom-seen, $2 bill. It became his signature. He leaves his son, Christopher J. Kennedy, of Point Reyes, California; and his sisters, Myra Perry and Patricia Kennedy, of Vermont; as well as many friends and extended family. Of special note is Stuart’s friend, Glenn; Glenn is a steadfast support in Arizona for whom the family is very grateful.
