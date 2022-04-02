Stone A. Korshak DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — In the early morning hours of Friday, March 11, 2022, Stone Ashley Korshak passed away at his home in Delray Beach, Florida. He was predeceased by his mother, Catha Ashley; and is survived by his parents, Steven and Dorothy Korshak; siblings, Orpheus, Gunther, Marshall, Anya, and Marsden; and his wife, Karima; and two young daughters, Sophie, age 20 months, and Sadie, age 3 months. A doting and loving father and husband, Stone touched the lives of so many and will be forever remembered. Born on Aug. 18, 1972, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, Stone attended Barre Town Elementary and Spaulding High School, and graduated from SUNY Buffalo in 1994. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend. He was a Vermont State Champion in wrestling, a Bob Dylan aficionado, a best man, a Chicago Bears fan, and so much more. In his later years, he relished time at the beach and spending time with family. Stone traveled the world, visiting destinations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia. He lived in Washington, D.C., New York City, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Miami, Florida. In Rio de Janeiro, he founded The Rio Times newspaper, and met his beautiful and loving wife, Karima, a native of London, England. A small family memorial was held for Stone on March 19, 2022, in Delray Beach, Florida. A public memorial service will be held in Barre, Vermont, summer 2022.
