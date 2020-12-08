Steven Wayne Lamell ALBANY — Steven Wayne Lamell, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at age 73, at his home in Albany, Vermont. Steven was born on Oct. 9, 1947, in Montpelier, Vermont, to Gerald Levi and Marjorie (Lane) Lamell, the second of six siblings. He attended Middlesex elementary schools and Montpelier High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in October 1965. During his tour of service, he served in Korea; he received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter (Rifle) Medal. He returned to Vermont after his military service. In 1976, he married Jacquelin "Jackie" Farnham and together, they raised two sons, Richard and David. He was employed as a mechanic for the City of Montpelier and later for Hill & Martin. In the late-'80s, Steven and Jackie moved to Lakeland, Florida, and subsequently relocated to Bartow, Florida. He was employed by Cargill, which was later acquired by Mosaic Fertilizer, until he retired in 2017. In 2016, he married Deborah Whatmore of Brooksville, Florida, (formerly of Ohio) who joined him in Bartow. In 2017, they moved to Albany, Vermont; it had been a longtime desire of Steven to return to his home state. Steven had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious smile. He was a very compassionate person always willing to offer assistance to others in need. Steven’s greatest passion was for animals with a particular love for horses. He had a large collection of horse models as a boy. On his property in Bartow, Florida, he built stables and lovingly tended several horses. He loved Ford trucks and also enjoyed getting out into the woods during hunting season. Steven was an avid NASCAR fan with Jeff Gordon being his favorite driver followed by Chase Elliott after Gordon retired. Steven will be greatly missed but will remain in the hearts of his loved ones. He leaves behind his son, David Lamell (wife Angela and son Justin) of Johnson; granddaughters, Mariah and Sabrina Lamell of Williamstown; his siblings and spouses, Gary Lamell (Elaine) of Middlesex, Jerri Ann Hoffman (Lew) of Ira, Donna Hood (Bob) of Williamstown, Kathie Beavin (Lee) of Middlesex, Randy Lamell (Linda) of Middlesex; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Steve was predeceased by his parents, Pert and Mert; his son, Richard; grandson, Jordan; his wife of 39 years, Jackie; and his second wife, Debbie, in January 2020. A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of choice.
