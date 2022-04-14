Steven R. MacLaren PLAINFIELD — Steven Robert MacLaren, 63, died unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 15, 2022. He was born July 2, 1958, in Barre City, Vermont, the son of Robert W. and Elizabeth (Codling) MacLaren. He attended elementary school in Plainfield, Vermont, and graduated from Twinfield Union School in 1976, where he enjoyed playing sports, especially basketball. All through Steve’s young life, his family had a successful dairy farm which he worked, as well as working for local businesses before becoming a mechanic in Plainfield and Barre City. Steve’s passion moved on to logging and forestry, which is where he was really in his element, and operating heavy equipment. In his later years, Steve still worked the family farm and eventually started working for the Plainfield Highway Department, before moving on to the Middlesex Highway Department, where he worked until his death. Steve was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, as well as spending time with his family and friends at camp in Macwahoc, Maine. Steve was well-known for his friendly nature, using his natural mechanical abilities to fix things around the farm, as well as helping people in need. His giving spirit will be sorely missed by his family, his friends and the community. Most recently, Steve reunited with Diana, his unrequited love from his younger adult years. After 44 years apart, they reconnected in July of 2021, and though their time together was far too short, the time they were able to spend together was filled with incredible love! Survivors include the love of his life, Diana Morgan-Klusak, of Havre de Grace, Maryland; four brothers, Stuart MacLaren and his wife, Dawna, of Loxahatchee, Florida, Stanley MacLaren and his wife, Susan, of Hartford, Vermont, Michael MacLaren and his wife, Tiffany, of Barre, Vermont, and Barry MacLaren and his wife, Melissa, of Crystal, Maine; a sister, Sally Brickey and her husband, Shane, of Marshfield, Vermont; nephews, Ryan, Cody, Bradley, Shane, Brett and William; nieces, Tracy, Melissa, Caitlyn, Alexia and Kami. He also leaves behind many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a nephew, Garrett MacLaren. Steve didn’t want a funeral or calling hours, but a private family celebration of life is planned in May. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St. in Barre, assisted the family with the necessary arrangements.
