Steven M. Tracy II WILLIAMSTOWN — Steven M. Tracy II, 14, of Williamstown, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 18, 2020. Steven was born at CVMC on Dec. 18, 2005, to Steven and Brandi (Rogers) Tracy. He attended Williamstown Elementary School and then Williamstown Middle High School. Steven worked with his Dad at their granite polishing company, T&T Custom Polishing, in Barre, Vermont. Steven received his hunting license at age 8, his boating license at age 12, and was working on his ATV license at the time of his death. He won 11 trophies from tractor pulling, including ‘Rookie of the Year,’ ‘Second Place in Total Points’ and ‘Most Improved Puller’ during the 2019 pulling season. Steven enjoyed tractor pulling, fishing, ATV riding, duck hunting, kayaking, adventuring outdoors, being with friends, baking his ‘famous brownies,’ playing video games, playing with his four dogs, working out, riding around on back roads, making others laugh with his inappropriate and outlandish jokes, polishing granite and working on anything he could with his Dad, Uncle Dexter and brother-in-law. Steven had a beautiful heart and strove to make others happy at all times. He was energetic, selfless, fearless, empathetic and mature for his age. He was the life of the room wherever he went and got joy from making other people laugh. Steven could do anything he put his mind to and was excited to grow up and be out in the world. He had a goofy demeanor and the best sense of humor. In the words of his friend, Cody, anyone who met Steven, could tell his worth. He will be deeply missed by all who love him. Steven is survived by his parents, Steve and Brandi Tracy of Williamstown; his older sister and confidant, Kiley Tracy of Williamstown; his brother-in-law, Heydan Garbacik; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Hartson, and his maternal grandparents, James and Helen Russell, all of Chelsea, Vermont; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and his great-grandparents. He also left behind his Chocolate Lab, Charlie; numerous friends at school, including his best friends, Jordan and Thomas; and all of his friends in the tractor pulling community. Donations can be made in Steven’s memory to the Orange County Child Advocacy Center, 354 VT-110, Chelsea, VT 05038. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
