Steven Lamell ALBANY — Steven Lamell, 73, of Albany, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 12, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held in the spring. A full obituary to follow when completed. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
