Steven L. Lang WORCESTER — Steven L. Lang, a longtime resident of Worcester, was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Montpelier, Vermont, to Richard H. Lang and Marjory (Ploof) Lang. He passed away at home on July 23, 2020, of natural causes. Steve attended St. Michael’s School and later graduated from Montpelier High School. In 1967, he married Joanne M. Wells and together, they had four children. In 1979, he married Norma Gourlay Breen, and with her two children, they became a family of eight. Steve served in the Vermont Army National Guard until 1972. He was a dedicated and hard worker who retired in 1998 after 30 years with United Parcel Service and as a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Later, he went to work for Bolduc Metal Recycling, retiring in 2014. As a devoted citizen of Worcester, and beyond, he served the Worcester Volunteer Fire Department for 52 years as a fireman and later as fire warden. He also served on the Worcester Cemetery Commission for many years. It was always his privilege to help anyone in need. Steve was predeceased by his parents; his older brother, Stanley; and a granddaughter, Evelyn. He is survived by his wife of 40 years and his children: Didi Lang and partner Chet of Bradford and her three children, Kate, Carsen and Jacob, as well as her two grandchildren; Kimberly Bolduc and husband Jerry of Worcester and their three children, Izaak, Zeb and Jozie; Craig Lang and wife Christa of Sanger, Texas, and their two children, Gavin and Spencer; Heather Pagel and husband Jon of Worcester and their son, Trevor. Also surviving are his stepchildren: Sherry Breen of Raleigh, North Carolina, and her stepdaughter, Jennifer, and her two grandchildren; and Jerry Breen and wife Melissa of Wilmore, Kentucky, and their children, Aiden, Logan and Colin. He is also survived by his siblings, Tom, Margie, Mike, Mark, and their spouses, as well as Rose, his sister-in-law; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Anyone who knew Steve knew he was a teaser with a good sense of humor who would give them the shirt off his back. He was a father figure and “Papa” to many. His presence will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Worcester Fire & Rescue for life-saving equipment at 20 Worcester Village Road, Worcester, VT 05682. Arrangements are being made through Guare and Sons Funeral Home; please see their website for details. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m., Aug. 29, 2020, at the Worcester Community (Farmers) Market Landing. Please bring masks and your own chairs so that we can socially distance.
