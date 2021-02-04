Steven J. Henry BERLIN — Steven James Henry passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2021, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. He was born Sept. 30, 1972, in Berlin, to the late Bernard Henry and Norma Devarney. Steve attended Williamstown and Randolph schools. He worked masonry and construction jobs throughout his life. Steve loved spending time outdoors, cooking, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Once you became his friend, you were a friend for life. Steve leaves behind his partner, Joseph Woods; his five children, Steven Roggensack, Alex Johnson Henry, Kali Richards, Max Henry and Chloe Henry; a granddaughter, Delilah Faye; his brothers, Randy and Peggy Henry, Jared Henry, Dennis and Tina Henry; sisters Terry Ann Henry, Laurie Kalantari, Lynn Henry Gamble and Sherry Henry; many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as a special friend, Suzie Mullikin. He was also predeceased by his sister, Linda LaFountain. A celebration of his life will be held on June 26, 2021, if the current restrictions are lifted. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
