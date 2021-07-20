Steven J. Badore WALDEN — Steven James Badore, 47, a former Barre resident, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, due to complications following a stroke. Born on July 23, 1973, in Berlin, he was the son of Julie Thompson. Steven attended Calais Elementary School and graduated from U32 High School. Following graduation, he made his home in the Barre area before moving to the Hardwick/Walden area. He was employed for many years at the Central Vermont Medical Center and Jet Service Envelope, then worked tirelessly with his brother landscaping. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling. He was an avid bowler and made many friends in the bowling community. He also enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his children and his family. Survivors include his children, Evin Badore, of Williamstown, Alex Badore and his wife, Brittney, and their three children, of Fort Drum, New York, Emma Badore, of Walden, and Skyler Badore, of Northfield; his mother, Julie Thompson, of Barre; his brother, Jeff Badore and his wife, Tracie, of Walden, and their children, Abigail and Gavin; his sister, Lisa Badore, of Fairfax; and his faithful companion, his dog, Bear; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents. Family and friends may call on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
