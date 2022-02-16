Steven D. Cliche BARRE — Steven D. “Steve” Cliche, 56, of Blackwell Street, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at his home. Born on Jan. 29, 1966, he was the son of Roland and Maral (Clark) Cliche. He attended Rumney Elementary School in Middlesex and graduated from U32 High School in Berlin. He grew up in Middlesex and lived in Berlin before settling in Barre. On Oct. 7, 2017, he married Jennifer Underwood at Millstone Lodge in Websterville; they made their home in Barre. Steve was employed as a custodian by the State of Vermont for several agencies and departments over the years. Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Cliche; his sons, Steven M. Cliche and Tyler S. Cliche; his mother, Maral and her husband, Fred Fowler; and his father, Roland and his wife, Doreen Cliche; as well as his siblings, Keith, Allen, Angela, Joshua and Nathaniel Cliche. A life celebration will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Canadian Club, 414 East Montpelier Road, Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buck Lake Green Mountain Conservation Camp, c/o Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Attn: Endowment Fund, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2, Montpelier, VT 05620. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St. Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
