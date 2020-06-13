Steven C. Walker BARRE — Steven C. Walker, 47, of Cicero, New York, took his life on May 25, 2020. Despite a tragic ending, he lived a life of integrity and achievement that he could never even realize. He was born and raised in Barre, Vermont, playing hockey, baseball, soccer, golf and anything else that challenged him physically. He graduated from Spaulding High School and went on to earn a Criminal Justice degree at Norwich University in 1994, where he was part of the Skull & Swords Society. He commissioned into the U.S. Army right after, where he proudly served four years as an artillery officer and was honorably discharged as a Captain with prestigious completion of Ranger School. Steve was a student of anything he did. He excelled as an outside salesman in the medical device field for 20 years earning President’s Club several times and most recently worked for Cooper Lighting selling sports lighting. He spent many years coaching high school hockey, which was a dream job to share his life’s passion with other young men. Additionally, he was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman, loving the thrill of the hunt. Steve was born in Barre, Vermont, to two of the most devoted parents, Robert and Gail Walker, who inspired him to challenge himself and aspire to be the best version of himself. He is loved devotedly by his older sister, Lori (Jeff) Muehlbauer of Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania; and younger brother, John “JR” (Gigi) Walker of Attleboro, Massachusetts. He was also loved by his in-laws, Eileene Christie, Andrea (Kevin) Jackson, David (Kathy) Morrison and Debi (Chris) Wood. He was predeceased by his father and paternal and maternal grandparents. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family members and in-laws who loved him beyond measure. Steve leaves behind his devoted wife of 24 years, Cheryl (Morrison) of Barre, Vermont, and two beautiful daughters, Madeline and Mia, whom he couldn’t have been more proud of. He was a passionate father cheering on every dance competition, lacrosse tournament and academic celebration and believed that his girls epitomized their parents’ best attributes. Steve also leaves behind an army of friends and colleagues over his 47 years who will miss his larger-than-life personality that would radiate his enthusiasm and intensity. He will forever be remembered for living his life out loud, with no regrets. In light of current conditions and the fragility of his family, the family will be remembering his life quietly together and hope to provide a larger celebration in the fall where he will be buried with his father in Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in his memory to your local chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous.
