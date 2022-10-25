Steven A. “Steve” Zuanich WORCESTER — Steven Anthony Zuanich of Worcester, VT died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at CVMC in Berlin after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Montpelier on August 2, 1936; the third child of Anthony and Olive (Milo) Zuanich. He attended Montpelier High School and graduated in 1954. After school he began working for the state of Vermont. He retired as the Director of Payroll in 2004 after 50 years of service earning him the title of longest state employee. He then took up work at Farnham's Scales until he officially retired in 2013. He married Judith Sangster of Montpelier in May 1956, they later divorced. On October 22, 1977, he married Sylvia Bador Cookson. They made their home in Worcester where they resided for 48 years. Steve enjoyed being active in every aspect of his life: he served on the school board, played men's league basketball and bowled in a league at Twin City Lanes. He also took great pleasure in coaching baseball for his son's little league team in Montpelier and coaching his daughter's basketball team in elementary and middle school. He had a great love of the outdoors as well. From the time he was a child, he spent much of his free time in the woods, on lakes and streams and walking the picturesque country roads near his home. Though he was an avid hunter and fisherman he had terrible luck bringing home game and often joked he should bring a camera instead of a gun. He loved animals in general, especially the many pets he had over the years. Steven is lovingly survived by his wife Sylvia of Worcester, their daughter Danielle Zuanich of Plainfield and stepdaughter Laurie Silvestri and husband Joseph of New Jersey. His children from his first wife Tammy Rigg of Idaho, Scott and wife Sara Zuanich of Grand Isle, Sherry and Cindy Zuanich of Montpelier, 13 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, his niece Debby Farnham of Peacham, was like a daughter to him and selflessly helped care for him during this last, difficult year. He was predeceased by his brother John Zuanich and sister Francis Dial. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM, on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Worcester United Methodist Church, with Pastor Sean Delmore, officiating. Burial will follow in the Worcester Mountain Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495. Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
