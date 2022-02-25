Steven A. Spencer WILLIAMSTOWN — Steven Arthur Spencer, 60, of Williamstown, was found on Jan. 3, 2022, after passing peacefully in his sleep. Steven is survived by his son, Dustin; sister, Rose; his nieces; and many close friends whom he considered family. He was a loving father; everyone who knew him would often say he always had a big grin on his face and he was very jolly. He was born on May 1, 1961, in Barre, Vermont, to William and Olive Spencer. He went to Williamstown High School and lived in Williamstown for the majority of his life. Steven was employed for over 30 years at Huntington Homes in East Montpelier while previously working in the granite sheds, some concrete work, and at his sister's gas station pumping gas. Steve loved to spend time at the Canadian Club, shoot pool, throw horseshoes, hunt for deer and turkey, and keep up to date on all his favorite sports (hockey, football, baseball and racing). He loved to enjoy the outdoors, often grilled out, or go for a spin looking for deer and turkey in the fields. A memorial service will be held in May around the first of the month in Williamstown Cemetery as we lay him to rest near his beloved parents. Thank you to everyone for the support you've shown for Steven and family during these hard times. He would appreciate everything everyone has done for him. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements by Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
