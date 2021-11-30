Steve F. Plante BARRE — Steve Francois Plante, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Born in Berlin, Vermont, on Nov. 10, 1969, he was the son of Real (Scotty) Plante and Suzanne Grenier. He attended Spaulding High School. An avid hockey player during his youth, he would go on to many games before and during high school. Steve worked for the majority of his years as a cook for several restaurants around central Vermont, including but not limited to Dells, Soups n’ Greens and “The Mill” at Norwich University. Family was one of Steve’s focuses and a very important part of his life. He was a loving son and father. He had a special place in his heart for his friends and often said that family does not always mean by blood only, indicating he believed some of his closest friends were like family to him. Always quick with a joke, he knew how to break the ice between new people. He always had a deep passion for cooking and enjoyed making meals for his friends and family. He is survived by his son, Jacob Plante and his partner, Lilly Tassie, of Barre; his father, Real and his wife, Bonnie Plante, of Barre; his mother, Suzanne Grenier, of Barre; his sisters, Janet and her husband, Jesse Muñoz, of San Antonio, Texas, and Lisa Gilman and her partner, Jim Shover, of Worcester, Vermont. Steve was loved by a large and extended family filled with aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service to celebrate Steve’s life will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. There is extra parking across the street in the St. Monica’s parking lot. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
