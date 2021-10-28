Steve A. Bennett Sr. WILLIAMSTOWN — Steve Alan Bennett Sr., 61, died Oct. 26, 2021, at his home in Williamstown. Steve was born in Middlebury, Vermont, on July 18, 1960, and was the son of Theodore Roosevelt Kendall and Clara McNeil. Steve spent his early years in Hancock where he received his education. He married Judy Lawson in 1983. The couple later divorced. As a youth, Steve spent much time dairy farming and was a self-employed construction worker for most of his life. He spent years living in North Carolina and returned to Vermont in 2016. Steve loved fishing, auto racing, snowmobiling, bowling and golf. Steve is survived by his sons, Rico Stamper, Rutland, Steve A. Bennett Jr., Williamstown; a daughter, Brianna Kennett, Morrisville; a grandson, Byron Alan Bennett; two sisters, Stacey Peters and Jennifer Bennett, both of Sanford, North Carolina; five additional grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield assisted the family.
