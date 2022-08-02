Sterry Phline Leno II CALAIS — Sterry Phline Leno, II, 55, of Bliss Pond Road, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at his home with his fiancé by his side. He was born on November 20, 1966, the son of Sterry P. Leno and Maureen (Quinn) Leno. He attended Calais Elementary School and graduated from Union 32 High School in 1985. Sterry worked primarily as a builder. He worked for many construction contractors throughout Central Vermont, most recently for his father’s company, Sterry Leno Construction. Sterry was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He often reminisced about his fishing trip to Pulaski NY with his lifelong friend Bobby. He was happiest on the ocean. One of his greatest past times was tying flies with equipment that his mom gave him before she passed. Sterry was a jokester. He could always be counted on to be the life of the party. Survivors include his two daughters; Tia Rose Leno of East Montpelier and Taela Leno of Barre; his father, Sterry P. Leno; his fiancé, Jennifer Bushway; brothers, Tyson Leno and his wife Sheila and their two boys Camden and Connor of East Calais, VT and Travis Leno and his wife Carol of Georgia, VT; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends who loved him dearly. He is predeceased by his mother, Maureen Leno in 2015. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
