Stephen W. Savoie BARRE — Stephen Woodin Savoie of Barre, VT died comfortably at the Central VT Medical Center on December 21st, 2021 at the age of 55. Stephen graduated from Spaulding High School class of 1984. He was an avid hockey fan and loved watching his beloved Montreal Canadians. He also enjoyed his daily rides around Barre with his father Claude. Survivors include his mother Joan Savoie and brother Kenneth both of Winter Garden Florida and his daughters Abby and Ally Savoie both of Barre. He is predeceased by his Father Claude Savoie. Family and Friends are invited to attend the celebration of life which will be held at Hedding United Methodist Church on August 6th at 10am. Stephen will remain in our hearts forever and we will always cherish the good times spent together.
