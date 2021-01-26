Stephen T. McKenney BARRE — Stephen T. McKenney, 49, died suddenly at home of heart failure, Dec. 31, 2020. Born March 27, 1971, Bridgeport, Connecticut, he lived most of his life in central Vermont. Steve enlisted in Army upon graduation from Montpelier High School (1989) as a member of 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg. Steve saw active duty in Panama (1989) and Gulf War (1990-91). At Heidelberg, Germany, support hospital, he was admissions/dispositions clerk, then patient administration specialist (1993-1996). He joined Vermont Army National Guard, HHC 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), with part-time job as patient administration specialist at Vermont State Medical Command (1996-2005). Beginning 2005, was medical records clerk/patient administration at the Office of the Deputy State Surgeon, requiring secret security clearance. In November 2009, Sergeant McKenney was awarded Army Achievement Medal: "Because of his dedication to duty and selfless service, SGT McKenney is a credit to himself, the Vermont Army National Guard, and the United States Army." In spring 2010, he was deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. His job with medical records included assisting with wounded and fallen soldiers. Steve joined Berlin Family Health as coding/front desk clerk (1997). Thereafter, held medical records positions at Gifford Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center (CVMC). In 2019, he was promoted to senior patient access navigator at CVMC. Steve was a voracious reader, especially Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings. He enjoyed computer gaming, playing guitar, music recording/mixing, woodworking projects and gardening/landscaping with his stepfather. Steve did everything with great thoughtfulness, love and care. He dedicated his life to serving people: 23 years with central Vermont hospitals, more than 20 years with the U.S. Army and Vermont National Guard. During the pandemic, he ran errands and made necessary repairs for his aging parents, all before and after long workdays. His passing has left in shock and sorrow, his mother, Susan Jones-McKenney; stepfather Thomas McKenney; domestic partner Renée Flint; cousins, aunts, uncles, colleagues and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Vermont, 431 Pine St., #214, Burlington, VT 05401, (802) 864-9393.
