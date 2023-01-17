Stephen L. Amell Sr. NORTHFIELD — Stephen L. “Steve” Amell Sr., 65, of Northfield, VT passed away on December 30th, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Steve was born in Northfield, VT to Lewis “Tinker” and Janice (Brassard) Amell on December 23rd, 1957. He attended Northfield schools and graduated from Northfield High School in 1975. After high school, he started a career in grocery and retail sales and had been employed with PepsiCo/Frito Lay for the last 22 years. Steve enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was especially fond of his beloved cat, Mary Jane. In his free time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter, and thoroughly enjoyed driving his prized 2002 Pontiac Trans Am, which had been known to make a trip or two to a drag racing track. Steve is survived by his sons Stephen (wife Morgan) Amell Jr., and Matthew Amell all of Northfield, VT; bother Scott (wife Barb) Amell of Northfield, VT; sister Holly (husband Paul) Bento of Underhill, VT; mother Janice (Brassard) Amell of Northfield, VT; grandchildren Carter Amell, Mya Amell, and Brently Amell all of Northfield, VT; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Lewis “Tinker” Amell, Steve was predeceased by brothers Kevin (widow Debbie) Amell and Gregory (widow Laura) Amell. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private family graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the spring.
My condolences to the Amell family
