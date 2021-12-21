Stephen J. Tredeau PLAINFIELD — Stephen John Tredeau, 74, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Born on Jan. 6, 1947, in Providence, Rhode Island, Steve was the son of David and Marion (Naves) Tredeau. He grew up in Milford, Massachusetts. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until he was honorably discharged. On June 29, 1967, he married Paula Mico in Concord, New Hampshire. During their marriage, they lived in Medfield, Massachusetts. Steve later relocated to Plainfield, Vermont. Steve was a news junkie who genuinely cared about the state of the world. He proudly served in the Vermont State Guard and volunteered with the Barre Players. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf, as well as piano and guitar. Steve was an incredibly talented artist with quick wit and a sense of humor unmatched. He loved walking his dog. Steve was a devoted son and loving father. Survivors include his children, Christopher and Christopher’s wife, Katie, of Waterville, Maine, and Danielle Hall and her husband, Jake, of Niverville, New York; grandchildren, Evan, Eban, Amaryllis, Mandolin, Gavin and Dorje; his siblings, Christopher, Michael, Meredith and Frank; and nieces and nephews, Jessica, Aimee, Sarah, Emily, Julia, Zora and Dashell. Steve was predeceased by his parents; his infant brother, Thomas; and his niece, Stephanie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. The service to celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. See www.hookerwhitcomb.com for a memorial guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.