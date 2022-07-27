Stephen E. Holcomb HARDWICK — Stephen Elliott Holcomb, 76, of Hardwick passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born July 9, 1946 in Burlington; The son of the late Harold E. and Frances (Stevens) Holcomb. He married Dian Elaine Richardson on June 3, 1967, in Hardwick. They later divorced. He graduated from Hardwick Academy in the class of 1965 and continued his education at Johnson State College and graduated from, New England Institute in Boston in the class of 1967. He returned to Vermont and worked in the family funeral business for several years. He was instrumental in organizing and starting an ambulance service in Johnson which was very successful in saving many lives through-out the Lamoille area. Steve later operated his own family funeral home, Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick. He was a past member of the Hardwick Fire Department, a member and past Master and of the Caspian Lake Lodge F&AM in Hardwick, the Grand Secretary of the Grand Lodge of Vermont, Grand High Priest of Vermont in 2002, a Member of the Star of Bethlehem Conclave, Red Cross of Constantine, a member of the Irasburg Chapter, as well as a member of the New Smyrna Beach, Florida Chapter of the Masonic Order. Steve was very proud of the years and accomplishments in the Masonic Order. He was very instrumental in the founding of the Wilbert E. Thompson Chapter, Order of DeMolay in 1983. He served as chapter Dad 1983-1994. He received the Chevalier for the distinguished DeMolay Service in which he took great personal pride. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, visits with friends and his dog, “Saxon”, by which he will be missed. Survivors include: his children, Stephenie Rogers and Julie Holcomb-Gravel, both of Hardwick; 6 grandchildren: Dann, Brandon, Kylann, Alexis, Wyatt, Robert; a great grandson; a foster great grandson; a sister, Monica Holcomb of Hardwick, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, a daughter Wendy Tanner and his longtime companion, Judith Piper. Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 PM, Friday evening at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick with a Masonic Service to be held at 7PM. Graveside Services will be held at 11AM, on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 in the Main Street Cemetery in Hardwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 838, Hardwick, Vermont 05843, or the Hardwick Fire Department, P.O. Box 1279, Hardwick, VT. 05843 Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
