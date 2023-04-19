Stephen C. Sawyer MONTPELIER — Stephen Charles Sawyer was 67 of Montpelier VT, passed away on April 12, 2023 at the UVM Berlin Medical Center. Stephen’s last place of employment was Fast Together Senior meals on wheels as a cook. Stephen was the son of Bill Sawyer (deceased) and Mary Louise Rice Sawyer (deceased) of Bethel VT 4/12/2023. Stephen was predeceased by his siblings Albertene (Sawyer) Quillia, Bill Sawyer, Dennis Sawyer, Fayann (Sawyer) Wheeler, Joseph Sawyer. Stephen was survived by Janet Bell (Girl Friend) of Montpelier, VT; Angela Sawyer Goulet (Daughter) of Ogilive, MN; Stephen Sawyer (Son) of Laconia, NH; Donna (Sawyer) Locke (Sister) of Bethel, VT; Edward Sawyer (Brother) of White River Jct., VT; James Sawyer (Brother) of Bridgewater, VT; Cheryl (Sawyer) Andrus (Sister) of Derby, VT; Kathy (Sawyer) Irish (Sister) of Northfield, VT; Jane Deveroux (close friend) of Montpelier, VT. Stephen was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends . He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. All will remember him for his kind nature, and his laughter. Stephen was always on the go and would pop up for short visits that were cherished. In loving memory god bless you Stephen and may your next journey be less rocky
