Stephen Allen Murtagh BARRE — Stephen Allen Murtagh, 69, of Washington Street passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on Sept. 4, 1950, in Montpelier, he was the son of Albert and Marjorie (Bedell) Murtagh. He attended elementary school in Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1970. Following his schooling, Stephen enlisted in the Navy. Several years later, he met Jane through mutual friends, and they had 35 wonderful years together. He was quite the jokester and had a joke for every occasion. He loved music and could dance in a store aisle if the music moved him. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed being a part of their antics. Stephen loved his Boston Red Sox, tinkering around the house, spending time with his family and he loved being a grandfather. He worked for many years in the facilities department at Ben and Jerry’s in Waterbury and Price Chopper in Berlin. He is survived by his wife, Jane (Bell) Murtagh; their two sons, Patrick Luce and wife Mary, and Chad Luce; and their daughter, Heather French and husband Tim; as well as eight grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, Edward, David and Andrew; his sisters, Susan and Sandra; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Richard and Gary. A celebration of Stephen’s life will be held at his daughter Heather’s home on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Make-A-Wish Vermont at 431 Pine St., Suite 214, Burlington, VT 05401; or Let’s Grow Kids at 19 Marble Ave., Suite 4, Burlington, VT 05401. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
