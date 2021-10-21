Stephen A. Wood NORTHFIELD — It is with a heavy heart to announce that, with family by his side and the Sox on the radio, Stephen A. “Woody” Wood, formerly of Northfield, Vermont, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut; he was 60 years old. Born in Barre, Vermont, on Dec. 23, 1960, to Raymond and Mavis (Hutchinson) Wood, Stephen grew up in Northfield, Vermont, and graduated salutatorian of the Northfield High School class of 1978, where he lettered in soccer, hockey and baseball. Following graduation, Stephen briefly attended the University of Vermont before withdrawing to start a family with Anne Daley, and subsequently opened Wood ‘N’ Sons Video in Northfield. After over a decade in business, Stephen closed Wood ‘N’ Sons and worked at a series of local businesses before applying for Social Security disability and splitting his time between Vermont and Florida. It wasn’t until later in life that he found his true passion in computers and had begun taking classes at the Rochester Institute of Technology to pursue a career in information technology, when he moved to Connecticut at the end of 2020. Never one to let his imagination hold him back, Stephen was known by family and friends as an affable, kind and intelligent person. A creature of habit, he found comfort in simplicity and order, and was endlessly fascinated by how things worked. Along with being an avid reader, he also wrote about his experiences, with the hope that opening up about his struggle with anxiety and depression could one day help others. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mavis; his brother, David Wood; and his sister, Cheryl Maxham. He is survived by four children, Christopher Wood (Lunenburg, Vermont), Eric Wood (St. Marys, Georgia), Dustin Wood (Northfield, Vermont) and Kelli Wright (Denver, Colorado); three siblings, Barry Wood (Califon, New Jersey), Nancy Pulsifer (Plainfield, Vermont) and Ray Wood (Barre, Vermont); five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Stephen’s family asks that you please consider making a donation in his name to a mental health organization of your choosing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.