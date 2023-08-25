Stephen Anthony Corey PLACERVILLE, CA — Stephen Anthony Corey, 66, died at home in Placerville, California on August 8, 2023. He was born in Barre, Vermont, the first son of Anthony and Joanne (Stanley) Corey on July 31, 1957. Steve grew up in Barre, attending St. Monica School, and graduating from Spaulding High School in 1975. He attended Plymouth State College, and then headed west to California with his friend, Wayne Calderara. They drove an AMC Rambler without reverse on an epic 3000-mile road trip. Steve settled in San Jose, where he worked for Sperry Computer Systems. He eventually moved to Placerville, settling into a little craftsman house in the woods with his beloved dog, Chili. He was known for his adventures, either on his motorcycle or in his boat. He loved the California lifestyle and made it his home. He was working for Schilling Robotics in Shingle Springs at the time of his death. He was the much beloved brother of Susan Perry and her late husband, Paul, of Barre, VT, Thomas Corey and his wife Sonny of Kingwood, TX, and his sister Cheryl Collins and her partner Gary Mawe of Essex, VT; 4 nieces and nephews, Thomas Corey of Corpus Christi, TX, Cinnamon Guarino and husband Tom of Los Angeles, CA, Sage Collins and husband PJ Marchand and son Asher James of Grand Isle, VT, and Lara Collins and her partner Jon Bolster of Sydney, Australia. Steve also had two step-nieces and nephews, Melissa Jensen, her husband Sam and son Silas, and Lance Perry, his wife Christine and daughters Mya and Hayley all of Barre, VT. Steve is also survived by his dear friend, Beth Crayton of Danville, CA and her children Amy and Drew. He leaves behind many beloved cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Tony and Joanne. Steve was a deeply loved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate and remember Steve’s life at a later time. Donations in memory of Steve can be made to your local humane society or animal rescue organization.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.