Stephanie Taylor Holden HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Stephanie Taylor Holden died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Hartsville, South Carolina. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Young & Young Funeral Home of Hartsville.
Updated: October 16, 2021 @ 1:03 am
