Stephanie Taylor Holden HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Stephanie Taylor Holden gained her Angel wings on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Hartsville, South Carolina. Born in Barre, Vermont, on July 4, 1992, to Stacy and Tammi (Garceau) Holden, Stephanie spent her life in Vermont, and graduated from Spaulding High School in 2010. She had moved to South Carolina in May 2020, and most recently had been enrolled in classes with Darlington Community College. Stephanie was loved by all who had the good fortune to know her and would do anything possible for her friends and family. No task was too big or too small. She was such a bright shining light just walking into a room with her huge smile and one dimple, a trait she shared with her father. Stephanie had a love for all things natural: the fall foliage leaves, and early spring flowers in her home state of Vermont. Although she wasn’t fond of the cold, she also loved to see the snow. She loved all animals with a special fondness for giraffes, and her dog, Prince Jax, and cats, Q and Rain Cloud. Stephanie would also visit the ocean every possible chance she could get to enjoy the sunshine of the beach, the sounds of the waves, and collecting seashells. There was also music. Stephanie loved all music and taking summer drives listening to music. She expressed herself with musical lyrics on her Facebook page all the time. On Dec. 13, 2012, Stephanie would be blessed with the most beautiful daughter, Aaliyah Gracelynn Dennis, whom she loved more than life itself. Aaliyah was Stephanie’s ‘Mini Me.’ and the two were inseparable. Besides her parents, Stephanie leaves her daughter, Aaliyah; sister, Jessie Blake, of Wilmington, North Carolina; and Aaliyah’s father, Kyle Dennis, of Barre. She also leaves an extensive family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Stephanie was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, George and Mary Garceau, of Barre; paternal grandparents, Frank and June Holden, of Moretown; Aunt Brenda Finn; and cousins, Amy Garceau and Bryan Garceau. There are no services planned. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring in Vermont. In Stephanie’s memory, please consider a card or note to Aaliyah to let her know you’re thinking of her. Cards and donations for Aaliyah’s benefit may be sent to: Taylor Hawkins, 166 Washington Road, Barre, VT 05641. Donations may also be made through Venmo @taylor-hawkins-101, and please note “for Aaliyah Dennis.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.