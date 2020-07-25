Stephanie Bell BARRE — Stephanie Bell, 69, of South Main Street passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Born Oct. 24, 1950, in Barre, she was the daughter of Stephen and Elba (Nativi) Billado. Stephanie attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. On June 28, 1968, she married Richard Bell at the Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre. Richard passed away in 2018. Stephanie worked for Ames Department Store, Times Argus and the Bread Store on the Barre-Montpelier Road as a salesclerk. In her leisure time, she enjoyed playing bingo, cooking and spending time playing with her grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Stephen Bell and wife Christina, and Lee Bell and wife Sharon; 12 grandchildren. six great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Lorna Jerome and husband Joe, and Donna Ashford and husband Pete. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Roxbury Cemetery in Roxbury, Vermont. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104-2396. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St. Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
