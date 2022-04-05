Stanley N. Walker MONTPELIER — Stanley N. “Stan” Walker passed away peacefully in the company of his family on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the age of nearly 84. He was born in 1938 on Mare Island, California. The beloved son of Cmdr. Charles H. Walker and Helen Reynolds Walker, Stan grew up in a U..S Navy family, spending his early childhood in San Diego, California. He graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1956, then earned a B.A. in Art Education from University of Northern Colorado in 1960, and later, an M.Ed. from Indiana University. Stan’s adventurous spirit lured him to the Pacific, where he took a position teaching art for the government of the island of Guam from 1960 to 1962, and traveled to Japan, Russia and Europe. His curiosity for new experiences compelled him to teach art for two years in New Hampshire, where he met and married Susan Appleton, of Gorham, New Hampshire, in 1963. As they started their family, he then received his M.Ed. from Indiana University, before settling in Montpelier, Vermont, in 1966, where he taught Studio Art at Vermont College for 10 impactful years. This chapter was marked by a growing family, close friendships and a personal creative focus on abstract expressionism through oil painting. He later taught art in the Waterbury, Vermont, school system until his retirement in 2004. His broad professional experience and kind approach to teaching empowered students with a solid foundation in the arts. Stan was known by many for his easy laugh, comforting smile, witty conversation and a discerning eye for visual design. An avid fisherman, he was also active in tennis, Nordic skiing, running, canoeing, golf, and had a passion for the Red Sox, travel, literature and music. His generous friendship and optimistic attitude continue to inspire all of us who had the benefit of knowing him. He is survived by his wife, Susan A. Walker, his three children, Libby Walker Davidson, of Colchester, Vermont, Adam Walker (and wife Rachel Jolly), of Burlington, Vermont, and Eli Walker, of Intervale, New Hampshire; along with grandchildren, Charles Davidson, Mason (Eleanor) Davidson and Shayna Walker. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Charlotte Zoe Walker and Marian Walker Stauffer. The family would like to extend their appreciation for the care he received from the staff at Central Vermont Medical Center, UVM Medical Center, and McClure Miller Respite House. A memorial service will be planned for later this year in a setting that befits Stan's love of the outdoors. Donations in memory of Stan can be made to The Kellogg Hubbard Library and/or the Nature Conservancy in Vermont. To read the full obituary and share condolences or reflections, please visit: https://www.gregorycremation.com/blog/2022/3/31/stanley-n-stan-walker
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.