Stanley L. Fordham III BARRE — Stanley Lynn Fordham III of Pleasant Street died on December 12, 2022, at the Barre Gardens. He passed away in the late hours of the morning after several months of poor health. Born January 14,1971 in Berlin, Vermont, Stanley was the son of Stanley L. Fordham II and Sheila Chase. He was a man of many skills, who specialized in painting, concrete and sheetrock, as well as always working on his own vehicles. He enjoyed NASCAR, cruising, snowmobiling, and 4-wheeling. Stanley is survived by many family members, including his father Stanley L. Fordham II, his sister Tammy Raymond, his brother Wilfred T. Fordham, his daughter Mercedes Lucy and stepson Michael J. McElroy, his niece Jessie L. Cantrell, nephew Shawn T. Fordham, his niece Desiree Baker as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. Services will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.