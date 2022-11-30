Stanley J. Tassie SOUTH BURLINGTON — Stanley John (Jack) Tassie, 84, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite Home in Colchester. Born on June 22, 1938, in Barre, he was the son of Euphemia (Paul) and Stanley John Tassie, Sr. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1956. He received a BA in history from the University of Vermont in 1960 and entered the U.S. Army that same year. Jack was stationed in Berlin, Germany, and was discharged as a Captain in 1965. On September 17, 1966, he married Carole Marshlow of Kenmore, NY at St. Albans Church in Washington, D.C. Together they started a family and lived in Bremerhaven, Germany, Annandale, VA, and London, England while Jack worked as a civilian in the Navy. In 1977, the family moved to Sarasota, FL where he owned and managed the Dolphin Lodge on Siesta Key until 2002. Thereafter, he retired and moved to Village Walk in Sarasota. Carole passed away in 2004. In 2020 he moved to South Burlington, VT to be with his daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Sriram Srinivasan. Jack traveled extensively in Europe, and in his later years to India, where he enjoyed exploring and learning more about history, culture, and archeology. For his 80th birthday, he returned to Europe with his family to visit Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsingborg, and London. He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, his pets, and creating a beautiful home environment. Summer months were spent at Joe’s Pond, with Scrabble games, lobster dinners, and cocktail parties, along with the latest home improvement project. Jack will be remembered for his warm and welcoming home, regardless of where in the world he resided. His favorite pastime was hosting his circle of friends and family, where there was always room for one more at the table, and where he delighted in cooking rich and decadent meals for everyone to enjoy. He had an affinity for the holidays and brought people together every Thanksgiving and Christmas. He maintained life-long friendships, from his classmates in Barre to his colleagues he worked with abroad to his neighbors in Sarasota. He listened well, could tell a good story, had a hearty laugh, and expressed his love, not through his words, but through his actions. He cherished his family and his friendships and was cherished in return. Survivors include his daughter Allison Srinivasan and her husband, Sriram; and his first cousins Margaret Morton of Beaumont, CA, and Robert Tassie and William (Yunie) Tassie of Kailua, HI. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Carole Tassie. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the First Church of Barre Unitarian Universalist, 19 Church Street, Barre. A Celebration of Life is being planned in Sarasota, FL for the last week in December. A private burial was held at Hope Cemetery on November 21, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aldrich Public Library, 6 Washington Street, Barre, VT 05641 or to the McClure Miller Respite Home, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT, 05446. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guest book, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
