Stanley F. Lasell WILLIAMSTOWN — Stanley F. Lasell, 85, of McGlynn Road, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. Born on Jan. 29, 1937, in Barre, he was the son of Horace H. and Esther (Cheney) Lasell. He attended local elementary schools and high school and graduated from Bob Jones University in 1989. Stanley was employed by WW Wyman Construction and worked on all the bridges on I-89 from Montpelier to White River Junction, and ran his own excavating business for many years. He was known to be the best hand milker of cows in Williamstown. In his leisure time, he enjoyed admiring antique vehicles, music, swing dancing, fishing and hiking. Survivors include his former wife, Marvine Lasell; his children, Leona Lasell, Horace Lasell and his wife, Lisa, and their children, Rosemary Lasell and Orvil Lasell; his brother, Morris Lasell and his wife, Brenda; and his sister, Lenora Larkin and her husband, Norman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Aileen Sue; his grandson, Horace Jr.; his brothers, John and Winston; and his sisters, Alice, Maida and Edah. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Websterville Baptist Church, 143 Church Hill Road, Websterville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Websterville Christian Academy, 143 Church Hill Road, Websterville, VT 05678. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
