Stanley C. Fowler PLAINFIELD – Stanley Charles Fowler, 88, of Lower Road passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at his home with his family at his bedside. Born on March 16, 1934, in Plainfield at home, he was the son of Levi C. and Ruth A. (Bancroft) Fowler. He attended Plainfield School. In 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until he was honorably discharged in 1962. On April 10, 1957, he married Joyce L. Goodall in the Old Brick Church in East Montpelier. Following their marriage, they made their home in Plainfield. Stanley dedicated his whole life to learning and perfecting the building trades alongside his father and then with his son. He was a member of the Wyoming Masonic Lodge #80 in Marshfield, VT and the NRA. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, trapping, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, gardening and swimming. He also enjoyed working the land with his excavator and tractors. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family – enjoying a good home cooked meal and loving his black lab dogs. Survivors include his wife, Joyce and his children Dawna MacLaren, Delinda and Denis as well as his five grandchildren. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was predeceased by his siblings Frederick, Howard, and Ila Smith. The family graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022. After the service, family and friends are invited to a potluck luncheon at 532 Fowler Road at 1:00 p.m. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, https://vtfishandwildlife.com/get-involved Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
