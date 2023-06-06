Stacie Preston EAST BARRE — Stacie Preston passed on May 12, 2023 due to a long illness. She was survived by her deeply loving husband James, her best friend for 42 years, Terry Brillon-Hayes and by her daughters Katie, Amber, Ashley, Kate and her stepdaughter Jennifer Guyette. She is also survived by her brothers Roland, Dennis, Jamie, Peter and Brandan, her aunts Jean and Debbie and many friends that loved and adored her. She was predeceased by her mother, Marge. Visiting hours will be June 9 from 3 to 5 pm at the Waterbury Legion.
