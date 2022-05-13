Stacey Brusoe BERLIN — Stacey Brusoe, 54, of Berlin, Vermont, passed away on May 5, 2022. Born on April 14, 1968, Norfolk, Virginia, Stacey was the son of Ken and Gail (Schwartz) Brusoe. Stacey was a machine metal fabricator for many years. On Aug. 23, 2003, he married his wife, Tonya. Stacey looked forward to softball season every year. He had a passion for fishing and hunting. He was a big Patriots fan and loved watching NASCAR racing. Stacey is survived by his wife, Tonya; his children, Felicia Brusoe, Apryl Lamphere, Kenneth, Kyle and Colby Brusoe; mother, Gail; his sister, Tammy Brusoe, and his brothers, Eric and Mark Brusoe; along with three grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Predeceased by his father, Ken Brusoe, and sister, Rita Brusoe. A gathering in memory of Stacey’s life will be held Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at 8 Bennington Drive, Berlin, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
