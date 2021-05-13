Sr. Rita Hammond WINOOSKI — Sister Rita Hammond, (Sister M. Esther), 84, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Northeast, died at Our Lady of Providence Residence in Winooski, Vermont, on Feb. 24, 2021, in her 79th year of religious life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski. Please follow the new safety guidelines by wearing a mask and maintain the social distancing designated at the church. Ushers will assist with the seating. Immediately following the Mass, her burial will take place in Mount St. Mary Cemetery, 100 Mansfield Ave., Burlington, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, Burlington, Vermont.
