Sr. Rita E. Hammond WINOOSKI — Sister Rita E. Hammond, RSM,. (Sister M. Esther), 84, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, NE, died at Our Lady of Providence Residence in Winooski, Vermont, on Feb. 24, 2021. Sr. Rita was born in Manhattan, New York, on Nov. 27, 1936, the daughter of Janet Agnes (McGlone) Hammond and Floyd Merton Hammond. She grew up in Windsor, Vermont; attended Windsor public schools; graduated from Windsor High School in 1954. Sr. Rita entered the Sisters of Mercy on Sept. 8, 1955. Sr. Rita earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Trinity College in 1960. She continued her education earning a Master’s degree in Education in Secondary Science from Miami University, Ohio, in 1969. Sr. Rita taught middle school science at Catholic schools in Vermont: St. Michael’s in Montpelier, St. Monica’s in Barre, Cathedral and Mater Christi in Burlington, and at Landmark College in Putney. Sister was principal at St. Francis Xavier School in Winooski. She served on the faculty at Mount Carmel School in Saipan Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) during 1996-1997. She also worked in parish religious education programs in Burlington, Montpelier, St. Albans, and Barre, Vermont. Her ministries also included tutoring students of all ages; preparing immigrants for citizenship; visiting inmates in correction facilities. Sr. Rita served on several community boards, including Dismas House, United Way and the National Science Teachers Association. Sr. Rita was a talented musician and taught piano to many students. She delighted in attending the Jazz Festival. Sister was the music director at Mount Saint Mary Convent and at Our Lady of Providence Residence, where she frequently served as cantor and keyboardist and contributed greatly to liturgical celebrations. Sr. Rita is survived by her brothers, John (Sylvia Heath) and Joseph (JoAnn) Hammond and their families, who were a source of much joy throughout her life. She is also survived by her religious community, the Sisters of Mercy. She was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Janet Hammond. The Sisters of Mercy are very grateful to the staff and caregivers at Our Lady of Providence Residence, and the BAYADA Hospice staff for their exceptional care of Sister Rita. Arrangements for the Mass of Christian burial for Sr. Rita will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy in support of their ministerial works. These may be sent to Sisters of Mercy – Attn: Local Coordinator, 356 Mountain View Road, Suite 101, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral and Cremation Services, South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, Vermont. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
