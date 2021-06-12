Sr. Mary Bernard, RSM BARRE — Sister Mary "MC Hope" Bernard, 84, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Northeast, died on March 7, 2021. A funeral Mass was celebrated earlier, at Saint Monica Church in Barre, Vermont. A Christian burial service will take place Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11:30 in Mount Saint Mary Covent Cemetery, 100 Mansfield Ave., Burlington, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
