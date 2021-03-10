Sr. Mary Bernard, RSM BARRE — On March 7, 2021, M C Hope, 84, passed on to a new and splendid life with her God and the loved ones who have gone before her. The first-born child of Therese and Thomas L’Esperance (now deceased) was soon introduced into the Community of Faith at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington, Vermont. She was given the name of Alice Marie. Her formal education was directed by the Sisters of Mercy at the Cathedral Grammar and High School, as well as at Trinity College of Burlington. Upon retirement, due to illness, she eventually took up her abode at North Barre Manor, a place she had grown to love and appreciate. There, she was known as M C Hope, a personal reference to Mercy and Compassion. During Hope’s lifetime, in addition to teaching in Catholic schools in Burlington, Middlebury and Barre, under the name of Sister Mary Bernard, she pursued many hobbies, among them were reading, puzzles, crafts, water aerobics and crewel embroidery. She is survived by many friends and her brothers and sisters: Thomas and Jean Hope of Tucson, Arizona; Victor and Jo Ann L’Esperance of Lake Steven, Washington; Roy and Linda L’Esperance of Shelburne, Vermont; Mary L’Esperance of Bonita Springs, Florida; Peter and Patty L’Esperance of Walden, Vermont; and Ann (L’Esperance) Stern of Gilbert, Arizona. Hope is also survived by several nieces and nephews; the Sisters of Mercy; and her close friends, Ronald Geake, Barbara Chenette, Sisters Mary Boiselle, Elizabeth Driscoll and Marlene Perrotte. Hope, while alive, expressed that there would be no flowers or plants except for a Peace Lily provided by the Mercy Community to represent her non-violence stance. If someone desires to remember Hope in a special way, it may be made through prayer, or donation to the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, NE, in support of their ministerial works. These may be sent to Sisters of Mercy – Attn: Local Coordinator, 356 Mountain View Road, Suite 101, Colchester, VT 05446; or to Saint Monica-Saint Michael School, 79 Summer St., Barre, VT 05641. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Monica Church, 79 Summer St., Barre, Vermont, on Saturday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Burial will take place this summer in Mount Saint Mary Convent Cemetery, 100 Mansfield Ave., Burlington, Vermont. Announcement of the date and time for the burial service will be provided. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
