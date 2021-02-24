Sr. Germaine Compagna WINOOSKI — Sister Germaine Compagna, RSM, (Sister Mary Immaculata), 97, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Northeast, died at Our Lady of Providence Residence in Winooski, Vermont, on Feb. 19, 2021. She was a Sister of Mercy for 79 years. Sr. Germaine was born in Morrisville, Vermont, on Aug. 13, 1923, the daughter of Mary (Lambert) and William Compagna. She attended Cole Hill School and Peoples Academy in Morrisville, Vermont. Sr. Germaine graduated from Trinity College, Burlington, Vermont, with a bachelor’s degree in Education. She also received a Certificate in Clinical Pastoral Education from St. John’s Hospital, Tewksbury, Massachusetts. She entered the Sisters of Mercy of Vermont on Sept. 8, 1942, and professed her vows on April 7, 1945. For 35 years, she taught in Catholic schools in Burlington, Barre, Montpelier and Middlebury, Vermont. She also taught religious education in many parishes in the Diocese of Burlington. Throughout her years of ministry, Sr. Germaine gently touched the lives of many. Sr. Germaine established and served in the hospitality ministry at Mount Saint Mary Convent for over 20 years, ministering to patients and families dealing with critical illnesses. Sister also ministered in pastoral care: visiting the sick and elderly in private homes, nursing homes and hospital in the Barre area. At the end of her active ministries, she assisted the Sisters of Mercy and kept in prayer her family, friends, Sisters, and all those to whom she ministered. She was rarely idle. She sewed and mended items for whoever asked, including residents and staff at Our Lady of Providence Residence. She also crocheted, walked and listened deeply. Sr. Germaine was grounded in gratitude, optimism, faith and love. She was humble and exuded radiance and mercy. She is survived by her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Mercy; her nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary (Lambert) and William Compagna; her sisters, Lea Thayer and Laurette LaFountain; and brothers, Maurice, Leo, Victor, Edward, Louis, Ernest, Robert, Armand, Conrad, Paul, Emile, Roger and Rene. Arrangements for Mass of Christian burial for Sr. Germaine will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy in support of their ministerial works. These may be sent to Sisters of Mercy – Attn: Local Coordinator, 356 Mountain View Road, Suite 101, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, Vermont. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.