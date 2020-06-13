Sr. Barbara Gregoire, RSM WINOOSKI — Sister Barbara Gregoire, RSM, (Sr. M. Maurice), 90 years old, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Northeast, died at Our Lady of Providence Residence, Winooski, Vermont, on Jan. 21, 2020. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski. Please follow the new safety guidelines by wearing a mask and maintain the social distancing seating designated at the church. Ushers will assist with the seating. A private burial was held in May, in Mount St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., Burlington.
