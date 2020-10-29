Sonia Yialiades RANDOLPH CENTER — Sonia Cordero Yialiades, 84, of South Randolph Road passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Born Dec. 29, 1935, in New York City, she was the daughter of Raymond and Concepcion (Velez) Cordero. Sonia attended local elementary schools and graduated from high school in Bronx, New York. After high school, she worked as an administrative assistant for steamship and steel companies in New York City. On March 8, 1963, she married Ernest Yialiades Sr. in Manhattan, New York. After marrying, they made their home in Long Island, New York, where they started their family. Through their years together, they also lived in Seffner, Florida; Hinsdale, New Hampshire; Shallotte, North Carolina; and Barre, Vermont. Sonia was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church and her heart was devoted to being a follower of Jesus Christ her whole life. She enjoyed studying the Bible, gardening and art. As an artist, she worked primarily with oils on canvas. In her later years, her days were filled with hours of play time with her granddaughter, Kate. Survivors include her sons, Ernest Yialiades Jr. of Spofford, New Hampshire, and Stephen Yialiades and wife Heidi of Randolph Center, Vermont; six grandchildren, Nicholas Yialiades, Alexandra Yialiades and Juliana Yialiades, all of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, and Peter Yialiades, Elise Yialiades and Kathryn Yialiades, all of Randolph Center, Vermont. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Yialiades Sr.; and her brother, Samuel Cordero. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.