Sonia Saxe MONTREAL, Canada — Sonia Saxe, nee Levine, passed May 7, 2020, after a mercifully short bout of COVID-19, six weeks short of her 98th birthday. Sonia enjoyed a long, healthy life, with style and flair. Born in Montreal, July 1, 1922, to Samuel and Eva Levine, she was the baby sister to Fanny, Janet and Sol. She was a proud Montrealer and Canadian (born on Canada Day). Sonia married Saul in 1945, who was the love of her life until his death in 1975. Sonia immersed herself throughout her life in music, opera, art and books; she was a voracious reader until the end. She took classes in art, history and politics. She traveled the world, including a cruise to Antarctica. Sonia embraced the digital age and became proficient in using her tablet. She recently participated in a family Zoom Seder and also began attending online Shabbat services from the Shaar Hashomayim. Sonia was a gardener, skier, water-skier and golfer. She even tried parasailing behind a motor boat in her late-50s. Sonia adored family gatherings, particularly Thanksgiving at Richard and Angela’s home in Tamworth. She loved a feast. Sonia is survived by her children and their spouses, Richard and Angela (Jouris) of Tamworth, Ontario, Kenneth and Barbara (Kohn) of Montpelier, Vermont, and Ann and Gary (Kushnir) of Vancouver, British Columbia; grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Dena, Philip, Sarah and Brian, Adam and Marta, Joshua and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Aron, Riley and Robin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews throughout Canada and the USA. A private graveside service occurred on Sunday, May 10, at the Shaar Hashomayim Cemetery in Montreal. Shivas will be observed individually. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mazon Canada or another charity of choice.
