Silvio F. Nativi BARRE — Silvio Francis "Sil" Nativi, 85, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Barre, Vermont, passed away on July 18, 2021, surrounded by family at his home, after a brief battle with cancer. Silvio was born, lived and worked in Barre until retiring in the 1990s. He is survived by Doris Donahue Nativi, his loving wife of 54 years; his son, Michael and his wife, Susan, and their children, Ben and Sarah; his daughter, Lisa and her husband, Peter Jopek, and their children, Leif and Alex; his daughter, Susan and her husband, John Collins. Silvio, son of Luigi and Sarah Benvenuti Nativi, was a graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre, and graduated with a degree in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in New York. Upon graduation, he spent his career in granite manufacturing as owner/president of Nativi & Son Granite, as well as Granite Industries of Vermont (GIV) in Barre and Fletcher Granite Co. of West Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Silvio served on the Board of Trustees for the Barre Granite Association. In addition to production of thousands of cemetery monuments, many architectural granite building projects, and government markers, his company is best known for having completed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Silvio was an avid golfer and club champion at the Barre Country Club. He was an animated storyteller and always loved a crowd. Sil was very proud of his Italian heritage as a longtime member of The Mutuo in Barre. He was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and Montreal Canadiens fan. He enjoyed many vacations to the Bahamas with his wife, Doris, and their best friends, Chuck and Jean Gauthier. But he will be mostly remembered as a loving husband and father. After retirement, he and his wife spent their winters in Florida and their summers in their log cabin in Randolph, Vermont, before permanently retiring to Florida. As a longtime member of the Plantation Golf and Country Club, he was instrumental in building the club’s tournament bocce courts. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Monica’s Church in Barre, Vermont, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Family owned and operated, Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.