Sidney A. Newcombe Jr SAINT ALBANS — Sidney A. Newcombe, Jr, 91, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, with his family at his side. Sidney was born in Barre, Vermont on July 13, 1931, to Sidney and Doris (Crawford) Newcombe. He graduated from Spaulding High School Class of 1949. He worked for Miles Coal Company, Malnati Dry Cleaners and then Rock of Ages Capacitor Plant. He joined the Army serving in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. He was then employed by New England Telephone Company retiring in 1990. He married Constance Caslani on November 27, 1954. They have lived in St. Albans for 64 years and have wintered in Englewood, Florida for the past 32 years. Sid was a 58-year member of the American Legion Barre Post No 10, a member of Franklin Lodge #4, F&AM, and 56 years with the Grand Lodge of Vermont, 14 years with St. Albans Lodge No 1566, B.P.O.E., and very active with Mt Sinai Temple No 3 and the Northern Vermont Shrine Club – Motor Corps. Sid is survived by his wife of 68 years and 3 daughters, Debra Newcombe, Pamela Brown and Patricia Newcombe all of St. Albans. He also leaves his grandsons, Lucas Paradee of South Carolina and Connor Brown of St. Albans. He leaves his great-grandson, Carter Paradee and 2 “great-granddaughters” Freya and Izabella all of Maine. He is also survived by his sister, Priscilla Raspe of Maple Hill, Kansas, his sister-in-law, Sandra Reagan of Moretown, Vermont, along with cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Gloria Laskowski and Lauretta Giroux and brother, Douglas Newcombe. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday May 9, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church Street, St. Albans with military honors to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or Shriners Hospital for Children of New England, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, Massachusetts 01104. Honored to be serving the family of Sid Newcombe is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.